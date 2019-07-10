Car accident leads to death investigation

What started as a crash in Central Laredo has now led police to a death investigation.

Authorities were called out to the 3200 block of San Francisco at the intersection of Locust where a single vehicle accident had taken place.

When officers arrived, they found a car that had collided into a cement barrier.

Police say they found a man inside the vehicle on the passenger’s side.

The man was identified as Samuel Hernandez, 51, who was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries.

Unfortunately, Hernandez died five days later; however, police refused to give up on their investigation.

After reviewing some of the evidence, police were able to determine that another person was involved and this was no accident.

Their search led them to Alfredo Salinas, 50 who had allegedly got into an altercation with Hernandez before the crash.

Authorities say the assault led to the suspect allegedly taking the victim in the car and then driving the victim into the wall.

Salinas then allegedly fled the scene but did not get away.

He could be facing more charges.