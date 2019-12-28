Truck bomb in Somalia’s capital kills at least 73 people

A hospital director in Somalia’s capital says the death toll from a truck bombing is now at least 73.

He says more than 50 people were wounded.

It was one of the deadliest attacks in Mogadishu in recent memory.

Police said the dead included two Turkish nationals.

There is no immediate claim of responsibility for the blast that police say targeted a tax collection center.

However, the al-Qaida-linked al-Shabab group often carries out such attacks. The extremist group now makes its own explosives.

