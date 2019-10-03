DPS chase ends at mall parking lot

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Several people are arrested at the Mall del Norte parking lot this afternoon.
According to a spokesperson of the Texas Department of Public Safety, a driver was evading arrest and a chase ensued.
KGNS news crew at the scene says six people were detained, but DPS officials say two fled the scene.
Border Patrol says it was a DPS bailout that they were assisting.
Border Patrol and Laredo Police assisted in this incident.
We will have more information on how this began in our later newscasts.