Multiple people are injured after a car chase ends in a fiery crash in north Laredo.

The accident happened at around 11 a.m. on Tuesday morning when DPS Troopers encountered a red F-150 Truck near mile marker 18.

The driver of the truck refused to stop and sent law enforcement on a high speed chase which eventually ended in a fiery crash on the Loop 20 frontage road near I-35.

According to DPS, a total of nine people were in the truck at the time of the accident, five of which sustained head injuries.

The fire was reportedly caused by the collision and the truck was completely destroyed.

Luckily, crews were able to put the fire out and render aid to those injured.

The incident remains under investigation.