A chase with law enforcement ends with a Dodge Durango rolling over.

It happened shortly before 9 o'clock on Tuesday at the corner of Ejido and Chacota Street.

Officials say the chase involved constables and other law enforcement agencies assisting.

According to initial reports, the Durango crashed through the gate at Ligarde Elementary School.

The driver suffered minor injuries.

KGNS will report more details as they become available.