Car chase ends with seizure of over 700 pounds of marijuana

A short vehicle pursuit results in the discovery of over 700 pounds of drugs.

The incident happened on December 30th, 2019 at around 8 p.m. when officers were called out to the intersection of Markley Road and Old Santa Maria Road.

Officers were attempting to conduct a traffic stop on a mini-van; however, the driver refused to stop and sent police on a pursuit.

The chase ended at the 2600 block of Cortez Street when the driver got out of the car and fled on foot.

When officers searched the car, they found six bundles of marijuana wrapped in black plastic and cellophane.

This seizure was the result of Operation Stonegarden which is an initiative that places officers on paid overtime through the help of federal funding provided by Customs and Border Protection.