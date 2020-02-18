Car chase leads to arrest of several individuals

A traffic stop ends in a chase in south Laredo.

A resident provided us with exclusive video of a chase between an individual and the Webb County Sheriff's Office. You can see them end near a residential area on Cuatro Vientos.

Several individuals were taken into custody.

The office says it began as a traffic stop when the driver of the vehicle refused to stop on Clark and Loop 20 and a chase began.

The office says several undocumented individuals were found inside the vehicle. These individuals were turned over to Border Patrol.

The driver was arrested and charged with smuggling, evading arrest, and reckless driving.