Car crash halts traffic in downtown Laredo

A car crashes near a busy intersection Saturday afternoon.

The vehicle crashed into a pole on Lyon and Santa Ursela.

Laredo police were seen directing traffic in the area.

AEP crews are still on the scene working to restore the power for the nearly 30,000 customers affected after a truck crashed into a power line Saturday morning.

It's unclear the cause of the accident on Lyon/ Santa Ursela or if there are any reported injuries.

Laredo police are asking the driving public to proceed with caution.