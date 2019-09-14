Car crashes into New Mexico restaurant, killing 1

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - New Mexico Department of Public Safety has confirmed a car crashed through the front of a popular Ruidoso, N.M., restaurant, Friday night.
New Mexico State Police Uniform officers responded to a passenger vehicle that had crashed into the Farley’s Restaurant just before 7 p.m.
Authorities said the initial investigation revealed a 70-year-old woman was attempting to leave the Farley’s parking lot when she crashed into the restaurant.
One person was killed, and two others were injured. One was airlifted to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, and one was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The driver was not injured.