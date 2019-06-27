Car crashes into watch business

Five people suffered minor injuries when a car slammed into a Tampa, Florida business Wednesday.

Shortly before noon, five customers and three employees were inside the Watch Doctor when the car crashed through the front wall.

Marco Ramirez was one of the employees working at the time.

"When I hear a big noise. It was a terrible noise," said Ramirez. "It was like...when I saw this guy flying backwards...I didn't know what to do."

Ramirez described seeing customers and employees flying. He ran from the back of the business to help.

"Then the girl, she was trapped behind the counter, a lot of wood, watches and all kind of stuff. I tried to help everyone," said Ramirez. "When I saw the lady bleeding in front of the car on the top of the hood and the other guy trapped there."