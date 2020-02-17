Car enthusiasts roll out during Pipes and Stripes Car Show

Some of Laredo’s best rides were on display during the sixth annual WBCA Pipes and Stripes Car Show.

More than 200 different vehicles were on display for motorheads to see; one of which belonged to the caped crusader of Gotham City.

The one and only Batmobile was on display for spectators to view and take pictures with.

There were 21 different categories that car owners competed in.

It wasn’t just vehicles from Laredo, car enthusiasts from all over Texas, and even Mexico took part in the event.