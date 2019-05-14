Car thief leads police on high speed chase

An alleged car thief leads police on a high speed vehicle pursuit Monday in Houston, Texas.

The chase started near Highway 288 and continued down side roads and through neighborhoods before the driver crashed the Silver Lexus into a water barricade on the south freeway.

The suspect was pulled from the car by police and transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

His condition is unknown.

Traffic was backed up around the area as police worked to clear the area.

The damaged vehicle was eventually removed by a tow truck.