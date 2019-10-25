KGNS's own visit local high school for career day

9th graders from Alexander High School got a visit from many professionals in our community.

It's all part of career day and KGNS News anchor Noraida Negron and Heatwave Berler were present for the occasion.

Heatwave spoke about meteorology and his job, and the process for those interested in following the same path.

Noraida had a little fun with the students, as she asked them to interview her about topics the students were interested in.

More than 20 professionals came out to speak about their jobs to all students.