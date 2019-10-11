Career on Wheels gives students a glimpse into their future

Students at a local elementary school got a glimpse of some of the promising careers set out for them in the future.

This morning the students of Kennedy Zapata Elementary lined up in the school's parking lot to learn about the careers offered in our community.

From Border Patrol to police officers, from firefighters to even journalists… students interacted with representatives from different agencies and businesses to get excited about what careers they would like to pursue.

School counselor Sylvia Aguiree says Career on Wheels helps get students thinking about college at an early age.

"We always plant the seed even though some of them might say, ‘well ma'am I'm only in the 5th grade.’ No, we already need to start thinking about what it is you're going to do, and sometimes the only place they hear about college is at school so we need to definitely plant that seed even though they are elementary school kids. It starts here."

Kennedy Zapata hosts Career on Wheels once every year.