A caretaker who allegedly stole $8,000 is now behind bars.

Esmeralda Tamez, age 37, is accused of stealing a debit card to withdraw money from her employers account.

Laredo Police met with a woman who said someone was using her card to withdraw money.

Police then identified Tamez, who allegedly used the card for eight months.

She was arrested and taken to the Webb County Jail on a $160,000 bond for forgery and credit card abuse.