Carmaker creates coronavirus car

A carmaker in India has designed a car shaped like the coronavirus.

The vehicle was the brainchild of a man known for creating unusual vehicles.

His latest invention resembles a microscopic image of the new virus that is sweeping around the globe.

India is a nation of 1.3 billion people and is under a 21-day lockdown to battle the coronavirus spread.

The carmaker said he wants to drive home the importance of people staying at home.

He said he plans to drive it around his home city after seeking permission from authorities.