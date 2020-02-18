Carnival inviting kids with autism to an afternoon of fun

The carnival is looking to give back by opening its doors to those with autism.

The people behind the WBCA Carnival is inviting children with autism and their families to come out and join the festivities.

It will be an afternoon of modified fun for the kids from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

A local organization that helps families of children with autism is asking them to wear blue or an autism t-shirt to distinguish them.

They are also asking for the parents to get there early so they can get their bracelets.