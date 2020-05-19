Carole Baskin selling facemasks

It's the Netflix series millions of people hate to love "Tiger King” and now there's a mask to go along with it.

Carole Baskin, the founder of Big Cat Rescue and one of the show's stars is sporting her new line of cat-themed face masks.

You can see there's a whiskered cat smile on the mask along with Basin’s tagline, "Hey all you cool cats and kittens."

You can get it in black or leopard print.

They are 11 bucks each and the website says a portion of the proceeds will go to support first responders and big cats.

Baskin's animal sanctuary in Tampa has been closed during the pandemic.

