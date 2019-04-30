Cars stalled while drivers collect cash on the highway

Traffic was backed up in Grand Haven, Michigan when drivers noticed money all over the roadway.

Police were called in as people were stopping on the road to collect the cash.

Twenties, 50s, and 100s strewn across a highway; a discovery that had drivers parked everywhere dashing for cash.

The driver accidentally left a cardboard box filled with $30,000 thousand dollars in cash on his bumper.

The owner told police that the box fell off his bumper while driving.

Officers and witnesses were able to recover nearly $7,000 at last check-- but there is still a lot missing.