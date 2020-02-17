Cartel leader arrested after alleged role in murders

A top ranking Mexican cartel boss is arrested by army soldiers for his alleged role in the murder of five employees from the Tamaulipas Attorney General's Office.

Pablo Cesar Guajardo Alvares, also known as "El Takia."

Pablo Cesar Guajardo Alvares, also known as "El Takia," is facing murder charges for allegedly participating in the deadly attack back in January of 2017 in Nuevo Laredo.

Guajardo is accused of ambushing the employees from the Attorney General's Office, killing all five of them.

He was allegedly in charge of dozens of foot soldiers for the Cartel del Noreste in Nuevo Laredo.