Carving out a new place in history

Imagine being able to experience a piece of Laredo history while still being able to enjoy modern day luxuries.

A Laredo family has spent the past six months renovating a 105-year-old building that is preparing to open its doors as a local bed and breakfast.

It’s been an uphill battle, but Roberto Gonzalez is ready to open the doors to the historical building known as the Laredo Mansion.

Gonzalez says it was a million little details that piled up into one big project.

Those small details have transformed the landmark structure into an inviting source of escapism for Laredoans.

Gonzalez says, “When you spend your money on experiences, you’ll have great memories and when you have a place like this in our town that's open to everyone to experience;

Gonzalez adds they want to create a romance package where you can bring your spouse for a weekend.

Romance can be found around every corner of the four featured rooms.

There is the modern room with black and gold trim, the Victorian room with its classic features and antique furniture, and a room that showcases vintage Mexican style with unique textiles and patterns.

Gonzalez says working on this project with his family has been so much fun and a blessing.

Gonzalez and his neighbors are planning to kick off the opening of the Laredo Mansion on June 8th with a block party open to the public.

He is hoping the city will be able to change some of the current zoning laws to allow more businesses to develop in downtown neighborhoods.

His long-term goal is to see the area turn into something similar to the King Williams district in San Antonio.