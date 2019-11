Local golfers are teeing off in support of our local heroes as part of a Veteran’s Day Golf Tournament.

The Lake Casa Blanca Golf Course decided to host a tournament to give back to veterans.

Participants will have the chance to compete for a grand prize of $900.

The cost for veterans is $45 and $60 for civilians.

All of the proceeds from the event will go to the Wounded Warrior Project which specializes in helping veterans adjust to civilian life.