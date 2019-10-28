Casa Ortiz to receive much needed renovations

The City of Laredo calls this the oldest residence in the state of Texas, so it’s about time this building gets some touch ups and a little TLC from its owners.

Located downtown, Casa Ortiz has always held a strong foundation in Laredo’s history since the 1800’s.

This residence has once served as a refuge for a catholic clergy and even a place to live for many, many people.

Now that Casa Ortiz is unoccupied, Webb County Commissioners Court are asking the Purchasing and Building and maintenance departments to make some improvements.

The conditions of the property have declined over the years, so the county's goal is to fix issues that include mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and structural repair within the building.

Webb County Building and Maintenance director Jose Luis Neira says they've already done an assessment and know what needs to get done. However, one of the improvements is trickier than others.

"Two years ago we sent an engineer to test the paint, since it's a very old building they tested the paint and found lead in the paint, so now I don't want my employees to go there,” said Neira. “They're untrained for that type of paint or repair. We need somebody that is specialized to do that type of job."

Neira says they'll need to hire someone certified with the United States Environmental Protection Agency to handle the lead paint.

Some other things they say need upgrades are to the AC units.

The Webb County Building and Maintenance director says that the Casa Ortiz property has been in the county's possession since the 1980's.