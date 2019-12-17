Casa de Misericordia receives blanket donation

Thanks to donations from the community, over 400 kids will be able to bundle up this winter.

Ten days ago, your good neighbor station started a blanket donation drive where we asked you to help us warm hearts across Laredo.

And the community answered the call and stepped up to donate huge numbers of new blankets and gently used items.

On Tuesday morning KGNS delivered everyone’s donations to Casa de Misericordia, which will go to those in need in our community.

We thank everyone who helped us make this possible.

