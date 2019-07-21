Casa de Misericorida holds summer camp for the youth

Learning to distinguish between a healthy and a non-healthy relationship was just one of the many themes addressed at a summer camp program held for kids over at Casa de Misericordia.

The domestic violence shelter and education center held the camp to address situations that are more commonly experienced by kids ages 11 to 18.

The camp also had a different group of children ages five to ten.

Themes for that age group included bullying, saying no to drugs, and the importance of staying in school.

Families of kids who participated in the camp are currently receiving services at the shelter in one way or another, either staying at the shelter or receiving support through group therapy.

Organizers say they are very happy with the way the teens responded to the event.

Thelma Arambula with Casa de Misericordia says, the organization works really hard to make sure they are educating the kids while also having a fun experience before they go back to school.

Kids also spent one day at a nearby ranch and were even treated to the movies.

A total of 85 kids participated in the summer camp program.