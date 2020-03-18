Cashier's gloves prove how dirty money can be

For those who questioned your parents or grandparents advice on washing your hands after handling money, no question now after checking out these photos.

These pictures are the hands, now covered in gloves, of a cashier at a local gas station who gave us permission to take these photos.

She tells us the purpose of the gloves are to avoid making contact with money that's coming in from customers.

With the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimating that COVID-19 can live for hours to days on certain surfaces, depending on a few variables such as temperature and sunlight, employees at that convenience store say they do not want to take any chances.

The employee there telling us this was her 4th pair of gloves during her 8-hour shift.