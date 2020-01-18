Cat dies after Texas animal hospital accidentally gives her euthanasia drug instead of vaccine

A heartbroken pet owner is warning others after she says her 8-year-old cat was accidentally euthanized during a routine veterinary visit.

Michelle Olson, the owner of 8-year-old Sophie, says she held her cat and talked to her as she was dying, so those would be her last memories. (Source: Michelle Olson/KTRK/CNN)

Michelle Olson says she and her husband picked up their 8-year-old cat Sophie from Suburbia North Animal Hospital in Houston following what was supposed to be a routine checkup and rabies vaccination.

But they soon got a disturbing call from the animal hospital.

“It was the doctor herself calling, saying, ‘Please get Sophie back here immediately. We gave her euthanasia instead of a rabies vaccine,’” Olson said.

The Olsons rushed Sophie back to the hospital, where the doctors did everything they could to try and save the cat, but it was too late.

"I held her and talked to her because I knew that was going to be the last thing she would remember. I knew she wasn't going to come back. She pretty much was dying in my arms,” Olson said. "Every time I close my eyes, I see that look on her face, and I just can't get it out of my head."

Olson says the doctors apologized for the mistake.

"They're very sorry. That's all they can say, really. Yes, it was an accident, but it was an accident that should've never happened," Olson said. "My main concern is not to bash them at all. I just want to make sure the public is aware. Ask questions that you didn't think you had to ask, so this doesn't happen to anyone else."

The animal hospital acknowledged the incident occurred but wouldn’t comment, following advice from their legal counsel.

