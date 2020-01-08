Catholic Charities Banquet announces this year's honoree

A local non profit is honoring a Laredoan for her work in helping the community at a special ceremony.

This morning it was announced that business owner and community advocate Peggy Newman will be honored at this year's Catholic Charities Banquet.

Every year the organization honors a community leader who gives back in donating their time and volunteers for those in need.

Newman says she was deeply moved and is grateful for the recognition.

"I appreciate it very much of all the things we can work out for the lord, work them over and work them over. Thank you so much, appreciate it, love."

The organization has held this ceremony for 10 years.

If you would like to attend the banquet it is taking place January 30th at the IBC Annex starting at 6 p.m.

For more information you can call catholic charities at 7-22-24-43