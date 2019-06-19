Catholic Charities USA visits local shelter

Catholic Charities USA is stopping by the border to see the work their local agency is doing at the frontline of the immigration crisis.

Over at the La Frontera Shelter, Catholic Charities Diocese of Laredo, Bishop James Tamayo and Ben de la Garza, Director of the shelter welcomed a member of the national organization to Laredo.

The official visited the shelter to show support and take a look at what assistance is needed.

Since March, the agency has been sending staff to Laredo from different branches across the nation to help with the migrant surge.

The organization's senior director of membership, Kristan Schlichte says they will continue to send help to La Frontera Shelter until the crisis is over.

Schlichte says Catholic Charities has a lot of member agencies that are willing to help, so they will be sending folks as long as there’s a need.

Schlichte says she's proud to see the work La Frontera has been doing.

The shelter continues to assist over 100 migrants every day.