Catholic Charities announced as Ohtli Award recipient

Catholic Charities with the Diocese of Laredo has been able to keep up with the massive demands they have dealt with during the ongoing humanitarian crisis.

Their excellent work was noticed by the Mexican Consulate as they were named as the recipient for the Ohtli Award.

The Ohtli Award is offered every year to an individual or group that empowers the lives of Mexican people as they showcase Mexican culture in a positive light.

The director of the Catholic Charities, Ben de la Garza, says they are very honored to have been announced as the award recipient.

The Ohtli Award will be given to Catholic Charities this September 13 during a reception at La Posada.

Congratulations to Catholic Charities on this award!