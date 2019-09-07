Catholic Charities celebrates grandparents

Grandparents Day will be celebrated on Sunday, but a local non-profit organization is making sure our elders are not forgotten.

On this day, Laredo Catholic Charities took some time to show how much they mean to the community.

For the very first time, they held a health fair for them free of charge.

They educated the seniors on different topics such as how to avoid scams.

A local hospital offered free glucose screenings and diabetes check-ups.

They even had a doctor onsite to refer patients.

The City of Laredo Health Department was also there where they told them about new services they are offering.

If you are over the age of 60, you have free access to any City of Laredo gyms at their recreation centers.