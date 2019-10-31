Catholic Charities offering free medical services

There will be free medical, dental, and vision services starting Monday, November 4th.

Catholic Charities and the missionaries of Divine Mercy from Houston are hosting their annual Medical Mission.

This is their 11th year coming to Laredo, where they bring doctors and do the health screenings.

"No questions will be asked, regarding social migrant status, economic status,” said Patricia Garza Gonzalez of Catholic Charities of Laredo. “Everyone older, adults, children, women, everyone is welcomed. And services are completely free of charge."

The event will be held from November 4th to the 7th from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and November 8th from 8 a.m. to noon at San Luis Rey Church.