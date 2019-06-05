Catholic Charities provides migrants with spiritual comfort

Since May, thousands of men, women, and children have passed through the Laredo Catholic Charities shelter, some stay for a few hours while others stay for days.

During their stay, Catholic Charities wants to ensure they all feel comfortable.

As a result, they have decided to add some amenities to help make their stay more comfortable.

Like many other migrants making their way to America, this Honduran woman, who we'll call Maria is looking for better opportunities.

She says the situation in Honduras is very difficult right now and she just wants a better future for her daughters.

Maria says when she got off the Border Patrol van and entered the shelter she felt a sense of relief.

Providing a place for migrants to feel calm is Catholic Charities mission.

Ben de la Garza says, "We thought a place for them where we're going to be providing humanitarian assistance should be a place where they can at least feel at peace more comfortable."

On Saturday, Bishop James Tamayo visited the shelter to bless the facility, bedrooms and some religious images.

Each room in the shelter will be named after a saint and that will be placed right on the door. Inside will be different devotions of the Virgin Mary that will be placed on the wall alongside a cross with a heart in the middle representing Christ’s love for the whole world.

Maria says she's thankful for the efforts Catholic Charities Diocese of Laredo is doing to make her temporary stop feel more like home.

She says she feels more at ease because God is present.

The shelter helps migrants make phone calls to family members, provides meals throughout the day, as well as basic hygiene.

They will be providing assistance until the humanitarian crisis is over.