Catholic Charities provides turkey dinners to those in need

With the giving season in full swing, a local nonprofit organization has decided to hand out turkey dinners to those in need.

Catholic Charities is just one of the many organizations around town that is always willing to lend the community a helping hand.

On Monday morning, representatives were busy gathering supplies and loading them up in bags for community members.

Thanksgiving is just four days away and thanks to Catholic Charities, over 300 families in Laredo will be able to eat a family feast.

