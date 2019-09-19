Catholic Charities sees a change in migrant numbers

The effects of the Remain in Mexico program has not only changed the panoramic landscape of downtown Laredo with the new tent facilities but also the volume of migrants coming to the Gateway City.

The number of migrants dropped off at local shelters has seen a decrease.

This comes after the federal government installed virtual courtrooms in the downtown area which are now up and running.

A Catholic Charities representative says the weekly number of those migrants seen at their shelter has dropped drastically; as a result, they are only seeing one family per week.

Catholic Charities' La Frontera Shelter still remains open to serve those migrants that are still being sent here.

However, they are no longer seeing the soaring numbers they were experiencing just a few months ago.

KGNS has previously reported that earlier this year, the digits hit their peak when they were helping about 250 migrants per day.

At one point having to open two shelters to house, feed and help the migrants head up north to where they could later reunite with family members.