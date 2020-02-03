Caught on camera: Car crashes into south Laredo home

Home surveillance video captures the moments a vehicle crashes into a home in south Laredo over the weekend.

The accident was reported on Sunday at around 11 p.m. at the 4400 block of Vientos Dr.

According to the homeowner, they were awakened by the sound of the crash.

The video shows only one man coming out of the vehicle at the time of the incident.

The homeowners are seen talking to the man and shortly call police.

It is unclear what caused the man to crash into the home, KGNS has reached out to police for more information.

The homeowner tells KGNS, there were six people inside the home at the time of the crash.

Fortunately, no one inside the home was injured.

Residents say the area is prone to accidents and people speeding in and out of the neighborhood.