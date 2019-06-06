Caught on camera: Florida trooper struck by car

Authorities in Florida are searching for a driver involved in an alleged hit and run accident that involved a state trooper.

The accident happened on May 25th on the southbound Florida turnpike in Broward County.

The video shows trooper Arsenio Caballero being struck by a white BMW 6 series that drove off after the driver had been speaking to another trooper.

You can see the trooper flips over the car onto the highway.

Caballero was hospitalized and later allowed to go home where he continues to recover.

Police hope the video will help lead to the suspect.

