Caught on camera: Lyft driver attacked by irate passenger

A Lyft driver in New York is shaken up after he was attacked in his own car during a pick-up.

Dashcam video shows 36-year-old Eduardo Madiedo driving a passenger in Woodside Queens on Thursday at around 6 p.m.

Madiedo says the man was moaning in pain and resting in the backseat on their way to Mount Sinai Hospital.

During the ride to the hospital, the passenger takes his sweatshirt off and asks Madiedo to speed up.

When the driver said he couldn’t seed up due to traffic, the passenger got angry and became very aggressive.

The passenger then gets up out of his seat and punches Madiedo several times. Somehow, Madiedo was able to keep control of the car and was able to pull over.

The passenger then ran off while Madiedo called the police.

Police are still looking for the passenger.

Madiedo says he’s not sure if he will keep working as a Lyft driver.