Celadon files for bankruptcy after owing $33 million

More information is coming out regarding Celadon group, based in Indianapolis, filing for bankruptcy early Monday morning.

The news means most of the company's 3,800 workers are losing their jobs, 2,500 of them are truckers.

The international company's financial trouble came to light two years ago, when executives were accused of cooking the books and misleading shareholders.

The company reached a deal with federal authorities to repay $42 million dollars, but it still owes $33 million more.

Last week, a U.S. attorney charged Celadon's former COO and CFO with securities fraud, bank fraud, and lying to auditors.

Investigators accuse them of doctoring their books to hide that the company's value dropped by tens of millions of dollars in 2015 and 2016.

The company plans to liquidate all its global operations, except for its 'Taylor Express' subsidiary in north Carolina.