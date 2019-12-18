Celebrate Christmas in the park!

Christmas is just a week away but the festivities are still going strong!

This evening, the City of Laredo is inviting the community to take part in a Christmas in the Park celebration.

The event will feature several Christmas activities, hot chocolate, donuts, and everything to have a wonderful Christmas time.

The event will take place at the Dr. Martha Villarreal Park located at the 3200 block of Monterrey Avenue from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Christmas in the Park is free and open to the public.

