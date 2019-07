It’s time to strap on some udders for some free food as part of Cow Appreciation Day.

Every year, Chick Fil A celebrates the day by offering free food; however, there is a catch.

Customers who want a free entrée will have to dress like a cow.

It’s a tradition that has been going on for 15 years.

Last year, nearly two million people showed up in their bovine best.

Customers have until 7 p.m. to claim their free meal.