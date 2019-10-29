Celebrate Día de los Muertos with the community

The Day of the Dead is near, and the Mexican Consulate in Laredo is celebrating.

Tuesday during a press conference, the consulate announced that a Día de los Muertos event will take place this Friday, November 1st.

On this holiday celebrated throughout Mexico, family and friends gather to pray for and remember friends and family members who have died, and helping support their spiritual journey.

The celebration will feature an altar exhibit, a Día de los Muertos-inspired exhibit, traditional musical and dance performances, food vendors, a handmade art market, an animated film screening, and much more.

The event will take place on Friday, November 1st from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Laredo Center for the Arts downtown.

This is the 8th annual event and is free and open to the public.