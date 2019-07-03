Celebrate Fourth of July with a bang!

The City of Laredo will own the night like it’s the Fourth of July and they are inviting the community to be a part of the celebration!

This Thursday, city officials will host its second annual Fourth of July Extravaganza at Independence Hills Park located at 1102 N. Merida Drive.

The event will include grilling spaces, watermelon and Jello eating contests, water games, food vendors and best of all, free pool hours to cool off from the summer heat.

And of course, it wouldn’t be Fourth of July without a firework show to end the night.

El Metro Transit will be offering free transportation at the UISD Student Activity center. Buses will be taking attendees from the SAC to the park every 15 minutes.

All of the festivities and grilling spaces will be on a first come first serve basis, so it’s important to get their early to reserve your spot.

For more information on the event, you can call 311.