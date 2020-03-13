Celebrate Friday the 13th with frightening flicks!

We are starting Spring Break off with Friday the 13th and what better way to celebrate than with some slasher films!

The Alamo Drafthouse of Laredo is going all out this Friday the 13th with some horror flicks and of course today's new films.

The drafthouse is known for hosting several special features, this time around they are showing Freddy vs Jason on the big screen in celebration of Friday the 13th.

You can also grab some good eats, snacks, and drinks while you watch your favorite flick this spring break.

For more information on all that the drafthouse offers, you can contact them at (956) 242-6440.