Celebrate Independence Day with baseball and fireworks!

Laredo residents will have a second option to enjoy some Fourth of July fun.

UniTrade Stadium is inviting the community to come out to the ballgame to celebrate Independence Day.

The Tecos of Los Dos Laredos will be playing at UniTrade and after the game, the stadium will also have its own fireworks show, separate from the city extravaganza.

All you have to do to be a part of the fun is pay the admission to the Tecos game with tickets as low as $8.

The game starts at 7:30 p.m.