Before floats and cars hit the streets, local athletes are invited to lace up their shoes and sweaters for an annual WBCA run.

The WBCA Liberty Run is a 5K run that coincides with the WBCA parade route which starts at the Grand Stands and finishes at the Outlet Shoppes at Laredo.

The event will take place on Saturday, February 22nd from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m.

The cost is $25 per runner.

For more information you can call 956-722-0589 or click here.