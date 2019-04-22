Celebrate Mother Earth on Earth Day!

Today marks a very important day for everyone on the planet, it's Earth Day!

Earth Day is celebrated on April 22nd each year.

It all started back in 1970, after the idea was proposed by Wisconsin Senator Gaylord Nelson as a way to educate the country about the environment.

It was also the same year Congress created the Environmental Protection Agency and passed the Clean Air Act.

In 1995 Senator Nelson was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom for his role as Earth Day founder and his work on other environmental issues.

