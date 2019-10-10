Celebrate National Handbag Day with a new purse or murse

Most women are rarely without one hooked on their arms, perched on their shoulders, or clasp between palms.

It’s the perfect time to celebrate the carry-all that keeps all your necessities tucked away because it’s National Handbag Day.

Of course, they come in all shapes, sizes, colors, materials and price tags.

So whether yours is a purse, clutch, cross body, tote, or man-bag, load it up and carry it proudly.

And if you still have your eye on that dream bag, this might be the perfect excuse to splurge.