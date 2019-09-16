Celebrate National Guacamole Day with some extra guac!

(CNN) - Holy guacamole, it’s National Guacamole Day.
You can celebrate the dip, spread or salad, which is made from avocados by making some homemade guac or you could go out to a local Mexican restaurant for some.
You can post to social media and hashtag "National Guacamole Day."
Avocados, by the way, grow on trees and while a lot of people consider them a vegetable, they are technically a fruit, like tomatoes.
The fruit is native to Central America and Mexico but were first planted in Florida in 1833.
The fruit then started growing in California three years later.