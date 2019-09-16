Celebrate National Guacamole Day with some extra guac!

Holy guacamole, it’s National Guacamole Day.

You can celebrate the dip, spread or salad, which is made from avocados by making some homemade guac or you could go out to a local Mexican restaurant for some.

You can post to social media and hashtag "National Guacamole Day."

Avocados, by the way, grow on trees and while a lot of people consider them a vegetable, they are technically a fruit, like tomatoes.

The fruit is native to Central America and Mexico but were first planted in Florida in 1833.

The fruit then started growing in California three years later.