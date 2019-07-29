Celebrate National Chicken Wing Day at your favorite eateries

If you love chicken wings, you have good reason to celebrate.

July 29th is known as National Chicken Wing Day.

As part of the celebration, Hooters is offering all-you-can eat wings for $15.99 from 11 a-m to 11 p-m at participating locations.

Buffalo Wild Wings is also getting in on the celebration by offering a free snack-sized order of wings with any dine-in wings order size small or larger.

And Wingstop is giving away five free wings with every wing purchase with the promo code “5freewings”.

Whether you like them with lemon pepper seasoning, mildly hot or regular, enjoy your wings!